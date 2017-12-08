What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A better toilet culture for China. A tennis champion back in action. And where did all these Christmas songs come from? Here's the politics-free side of this week's news.
More bucks with the biggest Starbucks
Starbucks has been earning big bucks in China, like 8%-boost-in-sales big. So, of course, the company opened a 30,000-square-foot store there -- the world's biggest Starbucks yet!
Toilets for tourism
If the giant Starbucks isn't your cue to visit China, maybe the push for a more fashionable and clean toilet culture in the country will be. At least, that's what China's President hopes.
Something to drink with that?
Pizza Hut wants to switch it up on its competition by giving customers the option of adding beer or wine to their pipin' hot pizza deliveries.
When tennis is life
Serena Williams has been living her BEST life after delivering her baby girl and starring in her dream wedding, but the champion is ready to get back on the courts. Fans can catch her swinging at those neon balls during January's Australian Open.
Back to the cold
"'Frozen,' you've had your time in the limelight," said basically everyone who went to screenings of Pixar's new movie, "Coco." But reports say that's not why the 20-minute short film starring Olaf was pulled from the beginning of the new animated flick.
Behind the (Christmas) music
Christmas is less than three weeks away, and that means presents, eggnog, family movies and, for those of us not snoring from too much fruitcake, Christmas caroling. But what do you know about the stories behind some of the season's most popular songs, like "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "The Twelve Days of Christmas?" Find out now.