Wildfires continue ravaging California
Six large wildfires have scorched nearly 160,000 acres in California this week and forced 190,000 people out of their homes. For some perspective, just one of the fires has burned an area that's more than twice the size of Washington, D.C. Dry air and strong winds are forecast for the region through Sunday, which may fuel the fires. How bad is it? The fire risk is so high, officials had to upgrade their color-coding system to include a historically high level for the first time. Purple now appears on the map.
CNN exclusive report
Congressional investigators are looking at an email sent to candidate Donald Trump and his campaign offering access to hacked WikiLeaks documents.
Another strong jobs report
US jobs continued their strong run in November as employers added 228,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at a 17-year low of 4.1%.
Crunch time for the Alabama Senate race
It's the last weekend for Roy Moore and Doug Jones to campaign before Tuesday's special election. President Trump will speak at a rally Friday night just 25 miles from the Alabama border. Pensacola offers Trump a veneer of deniability that he is campaigning directly for controversial GOP candidate Moore, but also allows him to reach out directly to his grassroots voters in Alabama, in a bid to swell turnout in Tuesday's election.
North Korea's mystery ship
The United Nations banned a hulking cargo ship from ports across the world for alleged sanctions violations. Then it disappeared.
It's snowing in the south
South Texas enjoyed the rare sight of snowflakes Thursday night. More of the United States is expecting snowfall throughout the weekend. Wondering what it looks like out there? Track the winter weather across the United States.
Brexit breakthrough
The European Commission says "sufficient progress" has been made so negotiations for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union can proceed to the next stage.
Most Americans aren't benefiting from the stock market boom
The S&P 500 is up 17.4% since the beginning of the year and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 22.2%. But who exactly is benefiting from the stock market's record-breaking ascent? The short answer: Wealthy people. Here's why.