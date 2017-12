(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Wildfires continue ravaging California

CNN exclusive report

Another strong jobs report

US jobs continued their strong run in November as employers added 228,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at a 17-year low of 4.1%.

Crunch time for the Alabama Senate race

It's the last weekend for Roy Moore and Doug Jones to campaign before Tuesday's special election. President Trump will speak at a rally Friday night just 25 miles from the Alabama border. Pensacola offers Trump a veneer of deniability that he is campaigning directly for controversial GOP candidate Moore , but also allows him to reach out directly to his grassroots voters in Alabama, in a bid to swell turnout in Tuesday's election.

North Korea's mystery ship

The United Nations banned a hulking cargo ship from ports across the world for alleged sanctions violations. Then it disappeared

It's snowing in the south

Brexit breakthrough

Most Americans aren't benefiting from the stock market boom