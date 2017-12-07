UN Security Council condemns 'heinous abuses' of Libyan slave trade

Story highlights The UN Security Council calls for an investigation into Libya's slave trade

"It's critical for the Security Council ‎to speak up," US ambassador to UN says

(CNN) The United Nations Security Council sharply condemned reports of the human slave trade in Libya on Thursday, saying the acts amount to "heinous abuses of human rights."

"The Security Council expresses grave concern about reports of migrants being sold into slavery in Libya," the Security Council said.

"The Security Council condemns such actions as heinous abuses of human rights which may also amount to crimes against humanity. The Security Council calls upon all relevant authorities to investigate such activities without delay to bring the perpetrators to justice and hold those responsible to account."

The statement, read by Japanese Ambassador to the UN Koro Bessho, comes weeks after undercover CNN reporters witnessed a dozen men being sold at auction outside Libya's capital of Tripoli.

Many of those being sold were migrants like Victory, a 21-year-old man who had fled Nigeria in an attempt to reach Europe in search of a better life. But he made it as far as Libya when his funds ran out, he said, and smugglers sold him as a day laborer to make him pay back his debt.

