Why the California wildfires are spreading so quickly

Story highlights How did the wildfires start in Southern California? Authorities don't know yet

But several factors have contributed to the fires' terrifying speed

(CNN) It's been an especially devastating year for wildfires in California, with four of the deadliest in the last 12 months, according to state records.

In October, fires ravaged Northern California's wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties, destroying an estimated 8,900 structures and leaving more than 40 people dead.

Now a round of wildfires has broken out in Southern California , and they may be scarier than the October fires.

The Thomas Fire in Ventura County had burned 96,000 acres as of Thursday, making it twice as big as Washington, D.C., and nearly three times bigger than the most destructive of the Napa-Sonoma fires.

And these fires are growing fast. Authorities don't know the cause of these new blazes, but several factors contribute to their terrifying speed.

