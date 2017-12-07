Breaking News

Why the California wildfires are spreading so quickly

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 3:27 PM ET, Thu December 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/us/ventura-fire-california/index.html&quot;&gt;wildfires in Southern California&lt;/a&gt; in what has been a devastating year for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/12/us/california-wildfires-cnnphotos/&quot;&gt;such natural disasters in the state&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling wildfires in Southern California in what has been a devastating year for such natural disasters in the state.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
&quot;Daddy, the home is gone,&quot; Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents&#39; foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/06/us/ventura-fire-southern-california/index.html&quot;&gt;Thomas Fire&lt;/a&gt;, the largest of the Southern California blazes, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
"Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. The Thomas Fire, the largest of the Southern California blazes, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
01 CA fires 120704 CA fires 120703 CA fires 120702 Skirball wildfire 120601 CA Thomas fire 120602 CA fires 120724 California fire 120530 California fire 1205 RESTRICTED14 California Thomas Fire 120519 California fire 120520 California fire 120529 California fire 1205 RESTRICTED12 California Thomas Fire 120526 California fire 120531 california fire 120518 California Thomas Fire 1205 RESTRICTED07 California Thomas Fire 120521 California fire 120525 California fire 120522 California fire 120506 California Thomas Fire 120528 California fire 1205

Story highlights

  • How did the wildfires start in Southern California? Authorities don't know yet
  • But several factors have contributed to the fires' terrifying speed

(CNN)It's been an especially devastating year for wildfires in California, with four of the deadliest in the last 12 months, according to state records.

In October, fires ravaged Northern California's wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties, destroying an estimated 8,900 structures and leaving more than 40 people dead.
Now a round of wildfires has broken out in Southern California, and they may be scarier than the October fires.
    The Thomas Fire in Ventura County had burned 96,000 acres as of Thursday, making it twice as big as Washington, D.C., and nearly three times bigger than the most destructive of the Napa-Sonoma fires.
    And these fires are growing fast. Authorities don't know the cause of these new blazes, but several factors contribute to their terrifying speed.
    Read More

    Powerful winds are spreading the fires

    The Santa Ana winds, an annual occurrence in Southern California, are more powerful than usual, with gusts of 80 mph expected in higher altitudes Thursday. In the lower levels, winds of 50 to 70 mph were likely.
    The winds can push a fire the length of a football field in a minute, said Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
    And the hundreds of embers pushed in front of the fires become small spot fires themselves, he said.
    High winds also dissipate fire retardant dropped by aircraft, McLean said.
    The Diablo winds caused the same problems in Northern California in October.

    Low humidity has dried out Southern California

    The off-shore winds come from dry, desert areas. And when the winds come down the mountains, they dry out even more.
    They bring dry air and low humidity, even to coastal areas, said CNN meteorologist Judson Jones, causing vegetation to become more flammable than normal.
    McLean said the humidity is now around 7%, while it's usually between 20% and 30%.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside this week in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside this week in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

    Years of drought created a surplus of dry vegetation

    California has been through five years of drought, leaving 102 million trees dead and dry, highly flammable vegetation upon thousands of acres, McLean said.
    The state enjoyed much more rain than usual last winter and spring, but it ended up with even more vegetation that dried out in the summer heat, providing extra fuel for the wildfires.

    The terrain creates other challenges

    The hills and canyons of Southern California are beautiful, but they can make it difficult for firefighters to gain access to wildfires.
    The canyons can accelerate fires, McLean said. They act as funnels for the wind, which pushes already heated air upward.

    CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this report.