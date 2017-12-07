California fires: High winds are a recipe for 'explosive' growth

Story highlights Fire officials designate wind conditions as "purple" threat for first time ever

(CNN) Dry weather and merciless winds, with gusts predicted to reach the strength of a Category 1 hurricane in mountainous areas, threaten to intensify the already devastating Southern California wildfires that have driven 110,000 people from their homes.

Hundreds of firefighters have been working nonstop to battle the blazes racing across hillsides and through neighborhoods. Almost 9,000 homes are without power. Officials have shut down schools and closed major thoroughfares.

Despite a brief respite in the winds Wednesday, they began picking up again in the evening. A gust of 85 mph was detected in Ventura County. Forecasters say Thursday will bring gusts of 80 mph in the higher altitudes, while winds of 50 to 70 mph will make firefighters' mission extremely difficult in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The humidity won't help. It will still be low Thursday, meaning the trees and brush fueling the fires will continue to be tinder.

