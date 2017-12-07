Breaking News

High winds 'a recipe for explosive fire growth' in Southern California

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 5:53 AM ET, Thu December 7, 2017

Story highlights

  • Winds could help intensify fires on Thursday
  • Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Ojai Valley

(CNN)Hundreds of firefighters are working around the clock to battle fast-moving wildfires in Southern California as fears grow that winds might make matters worse on Thursday.

Winds are expected to pick up -- with gusts up to 80 mph -- and likely fuel wildfires that have engulfed numerous hillsides in flames, quickly incinerated neighborhoods and prompted the evacuation of more than 110,000 people.
"We stand a fairly good chance of a very challenging night and day (Thursday)," said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior analyst for CalFire, at a news conference on the 90,000-acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County. "There's a lot of potential for some large fire growth (for this fire)."
    Related: See photos of the fierce wildfires in Southern California
    Overworked firefighters caught a break Wednesday when the winds eased but on Thursday, officials say they will see a "recipe for explosive fire growth" of high winds, a super dry humidity of less than 10% and a fire danger of 296 -- the highest it has ever been.
    Latest developments

    More evacuations: Several cities in the Ojai Valley are under mandatory evacuation. Satellite images by the National Weather Service showed the city of Ojai surrounded by fires.
    Areas of concern: Firefighters said they are keeping the Skirball Fire at bay but worry it will jump west of Interstate 405.
    School closures: More than 260 Los Angeles public and charter schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
    Out-of-state help: About 300 engines are coming from fire departments in other states, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said.

    Stretching 140 square miles

    The Thomas Fire in Ventura County, which sits just north and west of Los Angeles, grew significantly Wednesday to about 140 square miles.
    Officials there said they couldn't give a precise number of homes destroyed, because flames in burned neighborhoods still were too intense for examination. But they had estimated about 150 buildings as of Wednesday night. The number will increase once the focus shifts from firefighting and rescue to more damage assessment, fire officials said.
    The Thomas Fire threatened several beachfront homes Wednesday in Ventura, California.
    Airborne embers were irritating firefighters' eyes, said Rich Macklin, a Ventura County fire spokesman.
    California Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency for the county, freeing state resources such as the National Guard to support response efforts.
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall, threatening homes on a ridge line, after the Skirball wildfire swept through the Bel Air district on Wednesday, December 6. The largest of the blazes, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/06/us/ventura-fire-southern-california/index.html&quot;&gt;Thomas fire&lt;/a&gt;, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling the wildfires in what has been a devastating year for fires in California.
    A firefighter mops up at a home consumed by a wildfire in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles on December 6.
    Flames from the Thomas fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
    Consumed vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires rage in Southern California.
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
    The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
    A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
    A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Freeway shutdown

    Brandy Gillespie took this photo driving on I-405 early Wednesday near the Getty Center in Los Angeles.
    The 475-acre Skirball Fire near the tony Bel-Air area of Los Angeles startled morning commuters on Interstate 405.
    The busy freeway was shut down over a 9-mile stretch for hours as the fire got closer.
    "It was dark until I saw a gigantic ball of orange," I-405 motorist Tiffany Lynette Anderson wrote on Instagram, where she posted a picture of fire raging beside the highway before it was closed.
    "I could feel the heat on my windows," said Los Angeleno Joy Newcomb, who also drove by the fire.
    The freeway has since reopened, but some ramps remained closed.
    Firefighters continued working Wednesday night to keep the fire from jumping west of 405 and battling some flareups, said Peter Sanders, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Smoky hazards

    Los Angeles authorities ordered parts of the Bel-Air district near the fire to leave, but those are just a fraction of the evacuations that have been ordered in Southern California since Monday night.
    Smoke collected even in areas that weren't burning. Health officials warned people in the heavily populated San Fernando Valley and other parts of the northern Los Angeles area to limit their time outdoors.
    A look at the California wildfires&#39; jaw-dropping numbers
    A look at the California wildfires' jaw-dropping numbers
    A video posted to Instagram shows a Los Angeles County Fire helicopter maneuvering around heavy smoke to make a water drop on the Skirball Fire.
    The smoke from the fires could be seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Randy Bresnik wrote in one tweet: "I was asked this evening if we can see the SoCal fires from space. Yes Faith, unfortunately we can. May the Santa Ana's die down soon. #Californiawildfire." In another post he thanked the thousands of people fighting the fires.

    CNN's Cheri Mossburg, Jason Hanna, Madison Park, Stella Chan and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.