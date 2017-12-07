High winds 'a recipe for explosive fire growth' in Southern California

Story highlights Winds could help intensify fires on Thursday

(CNN) Hundreds of firefighters are working around the clock to battle fast-moving wildfires in Southern California as fears grow that winds might make matters worse on Thursday.

Winds are expected to pick up -- with gusts up to 80 mph -- and likely fuel wildfires that have engulfed numerous hillsides in flames, quickly incinerated neighborhoods and prompted the evacuation of more than 110,000 people.

"We stand a fairly good chance of a very challenging night and day (Thursday)," said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior analyst for CalFire, at a news conference on the 90,000-acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County. "There's a lot of potential for some large fire growth (for this fire)."

Overworked firefighters caught a break Wednesday when the winds eased but on Thursday, officials say they will see a "recipe for explosive fire growth" of high winds, a super dry humidity of less than 10% and a fire danger of 296 -- the highest it has ever been.

