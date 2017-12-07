It's snowing in south Texas! Yes, you read that right

(CNN) Big and fluffy snowflakes fell across parts of south Texas on Thursday, including San Antonio and Austin.

While snow is common in parts of north Texas, it's unusual for this region to see snowfall and people shared their delight on social media.

"A Texas Christmas miracle!" one person posted on Twitter.

A Texas Christmas Miracle!!! Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow ❄️🎅🏼😬 pic.twitter.com/1vkdivSAQk — Adrian Peli Garcia (@AdrianGarciaTX) December 8, 2017

Renee Santos, a reporter at CNN affiliate KABB, danced in the falling flakes exclaiming, "it was 80 degrees two days ago and now it's snowing!"

Even this pup, Rooney, couldn't hold his excitement when he was reunited with the white stuff he used to play with in Amarillo, a city in the Texas panhandle.

