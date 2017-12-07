Judge suggests 19 to 24 years in prison for ex-South Carolina cop

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) A federal judge said Thursday that the "appropriate underlying offense" for the former South Carolina police officer who killed unarmed black man Walter Scott is second-degree murder and suggested a sentence of 19 to 24 years in prison.

US District Court Judge David Norton is expected to sentence Michael Slager, who is white, later Thursday, after he hears more victim impact statements.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to violation of civil rights by acting under the color of law in Scott's killing.

