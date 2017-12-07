(CNN) As Californians suffer the devastation caused by wildfires that have burned through more than 100,000 acres, one man braved the flames to save a wild rabbit and instantly became the hero we didn't know we needed.

Video of the daring rescue shows a Ventura County highway engulfed in smoke and flames. An orange and black singed sky fills the screen.

But then, a wild rabbit darts across traffic and into the burning brush.

A man, stopped on the road and wearing just shorts and a hoodie, races after him. The rabbit is both out of reach and in danger.

That's when the panic sets in. The man clutches his head, jumps up and down, and paces anxiously, agonizingly trying to figure out how to rescue the creature from its burning habitat.

Read More