Southern California wildfires: Live updates

Southern California wildfires: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNNUpdated 8:46 AM ET, Thu December 7, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDLIVE STREAM: Fires rage in CaliforniaReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHLIVE STREAM: Fires rage in California Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Pay off your house with this insane trick 2017 Rates as Low as 2.88% (3.04% APR, 15 yr) Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Your best refinance rates for December 2017 Paid Partner ContentBankrateExperts say CDs will be best money move for 2018 TruliaGetting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now FurthermoreThe habit that makes you overeat The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps Travel and LeisureExplore Seattle's revitalized Pioneer Square