California gets whiplash of disasters this year

San Francisco (CNN) California just can't catch a break this year.

Then the Golden State became extremely hot and dry -- marking the state's hottest summer ever and a fall heat wave that shattered all-time high records in the Bay Area.

The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region.

"It's been a year of extreme contrast in California," said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

It's been a whiplash of disasters, from drought, floods, and now massive wildfires. California Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency seven times this year, due to such disasters, according to a count of his press releases.

Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall, threatening homes on a ridge line, after the Skirball wildfire swept through the Bel Air district on Wednesday, December 6. The largest of the blazes, the Thomas fire , started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling the wildfires in what has been a devastating year for fires in California. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A firefighter mops up at a home consumed by a wildfire in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles on December 6. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Flames from the Thomas fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Consumed vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires rage in Southern California. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5. Hide Caption 19 of 19

Battered by earth, wind and fire

California has always had wildfires, but this year's unique combination of rain, heat and wind set off a cascade of events.

The state had been in a five-year drought -- that was officially declared over by the governor in April.

"Even though we're coming out of the drought, it doesn't mean some of the long-term impacts have gone away," said Lou Paulson, chairman of the California Fire Foundation. "There's over a 100 million dead trees in forest areas. Those trees are dying, mainly because those trees are stressed."

Those dying trees provide fuel on the ground for fires.

Flames rise near a home as a wildfire burns in Ventura.

Amid the rainfall in the beginning of the year, brush, grass and other plants grew thicker. But once summer arrived, the record heat parched these plants and the dense vegetation.

"The hot summer baked moisture out of everything and set the stage for the wind event to bring the devastating fires," Swain said.

The fire-friendly conditions were worsened by the powerful, gusty winds (the Diablo winds in Northern California and the Santa Ana winds in Southern California) that can drive sparks and ember, turning them into multiple infernos.

The quick transition from a big drought to an extremely wet winter, then back to record hot temperatures in the summer had set up dry conditions, highly vulnerable to fire.

There's emerging evidence that such tumultuous swings between wet and dry extremes could become more common, Swain said.

"We're going to see more record warm summers and heat records. We're already seeing more of these things," he said.

Disasters before the wildfires

California has grappled with multiple disasters costing billions of dollars from floodings to landslides that buried portions of the Pacific Coast Highway and destroyed the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.

Inspectors check on the demolition of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge. It's since been cleared.

All the rain also forced water levels to rise to an unprecedented level at the Oroville dam. This prompted mass evacuations over concerns that it could gush out on residents living downstream. The spillway repair is an estimated $500 million, local media reported.

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Water gushes over the primary spillway at Oroville Dam in Northern California. At least 188,000 people have been evacuated from nearby counties in recent days after erosion caused damage to two spillways and, combined with recent heavy rains, sparked fears of possible flooding. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears California Highway Patrol officer Ken Weckman directs evacuation traffic in Marysville, California on Sunday, February 12. An evacuation order was issued for several Northern California counties after heavy rainfall filled Lake Oroville to the verge of overflow. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Water flows over an emergency spillway (bottom right) at Lake Oroville Dam on Saturday, February 11. The damage has affected both the primary and the emergency spillways, which serve as channels to drain water from the lake to prevent overflow. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Jason Newton of the California Department of Water Resources photographs water flowing over the emergency spillway alongside the dam on Saturday, February 11. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Water gushes over the main spillway at Oroville Dam on February 11. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Floodwaters from the nearby Feather River inundate Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, California on February 11. Marysville is downriver from Oroville and would be affected by any uncontrolled release of water from the dam. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Workers from the Department of Water Resources and members of the media watch as water flows over the main spillway of the Oroville Dam on Wednesday, February 8. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Workers inspect a hole that developed in the main spillway on Wednesday, February 8. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Chunks of concrete are seen breaking off in the dam's primary spillway on Tuesday, February 7. Lake Oroville managers stopped sending water over the spillway Tuesday after noticing the damage caused by erosion. Hide Caption 9 of 9

CNN reached out to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services to get its assessment of the disasters this year, but did not hear back by the time of publication.