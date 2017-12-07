2 shot at New Mexico high school, police say

(CNN) (Breaking news update published at 11:50 a.m.)

Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal says two people and a shooter were shot Thursday in an incident at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico. Heal would not say if the two people who were shot were students or adults. The shooter is down, according to the police chief. Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge confirmed that the shooter was down and said there is no more threat to the community.

(Original story published at 11:30 a.m.)

Authorities swarmed a high school Thursday in Aztec, New Mexico, after a report of an active shooter.

The shooter was later reported to be "down," said Shana Reeves, director of communications for the larger nearby city of Farmington. She did not say if "down" meant injured, dead or captured, and did not say if anybody else was injured or whether the shooter was a student or visitor.

