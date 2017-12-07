Story highlights Lindsey Vonn brands Russian doping "just not acceptable"

American ski great, 33, adds: "I'm not surprised unfortunately"

Compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin calls win at all costs mentality "really sad"

St. Moritz, Switzerland (CNN) It's been called an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport, prompting the most wide-ranging punishment ever meted out to a participating nation.

Now leading US skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin have joined the chorus of those backing the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban the country from next year's Winter Olympics.

"Doping and what the Russians did is just not acceptable," Vonn, the most decorated American skier in history, told CNN's Alpine Edge . "We have to make that clear and make sure that it doesn't happen again."

"I don't question the integrity of the Olympic Games as much as the specific nations that host the Games," said Shiffrin, referring to Russia, which staged the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

"If you're working with a nation who's willing to go to those ends to have a successful Olympics, that's really sad for me," added the 22-year-old Shiffrin, who is the Olympic slalom champion and winner of the last three slalom World Championships.

