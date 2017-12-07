Story highlights President Donald Trump and GOP leaders are negotiating with Democrats

How to address immigration remains a contentious issue

(CNN) The House and Senate passed legislation Thursday to fund the government through December 22, removing the threat of a disruption to federal agencies for two weeks while Republican and Democratic leaders work to resolve a tough set of policy differences that would allow them to pass a long-term spending bill.

The votes came shortly after the top four Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress met with President Donald Trump and other officials at the White House to begin narrowing those differences.

But there was no clear evidence they made much headway.

"We had a good meeting," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said when he returned to the Capitol. "We agreed to keep on talking."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, had a similar readout of the meeting in a joint statement.

