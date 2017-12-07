Arizona GOP Rep. Trent Franks will resign, sources say

Story highlights Rep. Trent Franks is a Phoenix area congressman who is anti-abortion rights

He supports President Donald Trump and opposed GOP Sen. Jeff Flake

(CNN) Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks is expected to resign, multiple sources tell CNN on Thursday.

The reasons for his resignation were not immediately clear as the news broke. On Thursday evening, a group of conservative House Republicans gathered around Franks on the floor and prayed with him. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the members who huddled with Franks, told CNN that a statement is coming out shortly on the issue.

Franks, a self-styled "conservative, Reagan Republican," joined Congress in the early 2000s and has hewed conservative on a range of issues in his time there, with a particular focus on anti-abortion issues.

He supported President Donald Trump last year, even in the wake of the "Access Hollywood" tape, by saying Trump's words, while bad, did not compare to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's support of abortion rights.

Franks was involved in Trump's efforts to oust Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake before Flake announced his retirement. Franks, state Treasurer Jeff DeWit and former state GOP Chairman Robert Graham huddled privately backstage with Trump before the President's raucous Phoenix rally earlier this year.

Read More