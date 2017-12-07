Arizona GOP Rep. Trent Franks will resign, sources say

(CNN) Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks is expected to resign, multiple sources tell CNN on Thursday.

Franks, a self-styled "conservative, Reagan Republican," joined Congress in the early 2000s and has hewed conservative on a range of issues in his time there, with a particular focus on anti-abortion issues.

He supported President Donald Trump last year, even in the wake of the "Access Hollywood" tape, by saying Trump's words, while bad, did not compare to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's support of abortion rights.

Franks sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Armed Services committee.