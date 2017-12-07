TBT: 'A date which will live in infamy'

Story highlights Thursday marks the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor

(CNN) Seventy-six years ago today, Japanese forces carried out an attack on a US Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing thousands and catapulting the United States into World War II. December 7, 1941, has since been remembered as, in President Franklin Roosevelt's words, "a date which will live in infamy."

On Thursday, President Donald Trump met with six of the remaining survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack.

"Throughout the war, one great battle cry could be heard by American friends and foes alike: 'Remember Pearl Harbor,'" Trump said.

