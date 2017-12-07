TBT: 'A date which will live in infamy'

Breaking News

(CNN)Seventy-six years ago today, Japanese forces carried out an attack on a US Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing thousands and catapulting the United States into World War II. December 7, 1941, has since been remembered as, in President Franklin Roosevelt's words, "a date which will live in infamy."

While Japan hadn't declared war on the United States by the time the attack began, there were some indications of a possible attack. According to The National WWII Museum, an American cryptologist intercepted a Japanese message regarding Pearl Harbor on December 6. Multiple reports state that Japanese planes were seen on radar minutes before the attack, but were thought to be a group of US bombers.
The attack occurred around 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning, carried out by 353 Japanese planes, 35 submarines and two battleships. Multiple American ships were damaged or destroyed in the attack -- you can see the USS Shaw on fire in the image above. More than 160 aircraft were totally destroyed, and 2,403 Americans died. Of those, 1,177 served on the USS Arizona.
    On Thursday, President Donald Trump met with six of the remaining survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack.
    "Throughout the war, one great battle cry could be heard by American friends and foes alike: 'Remember Pearl Harbor,'" Trump said.
    Smoke and flames rise from the USS Shaw in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the surprise strike on the US naval base at the harbor, located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The assault killed more than 2,000 Americans and destroyed a significant number of US battleships and airplanes.
    Smoke and flames rise from the USS Shaw in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the surprise strike on the US naval base at the harbor, located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The assault killed more than 2,000 Americans and destroyed a significant number of US battleships and airplanes.
    Crewmen of the Japanese Hiryu aircraft carrier prepare fighter planes for takeoff before the raid on Pearl Harbor.&lt;br /&gt;
    Crewmen of the Japanese Hiryu aircraft carrier prepare fighter planes for takeoff before the raid on Pearl Harbor.
    This is believed to be an image of the first bomb dropped during the raid on Pearl Harbor; it shows a Japanese plane pulling out of a dive near the explosion.
    This is believed to be an image of the first bomb dropped during the raid on Pearl Harbor; it shows a Japanese plane pulling out of a dive near the explosion.
    An aerial view of the harbor shows the destruction of the USS California, the USS. Maryland, the USS Oklahoma, the USS Tennessee, the USS West Virginia and the USS Arizona.
    An aerial view of the harbor shows the destruction of the USS California, the USS. Maryland, the USS Oklahoma, the USS Tennessee, the USS West Virginia and the USS Arizona.
    Airmen at Hickam Field watch as bombs explode. The Hickam Field airbase was heavily targeted during the attack, and Japanese bombers sought to prevent counter-attacks from US forces by disabling American planes on the ground.
    Airmen at Hickam Field watch as bombs explode. The Hickam Field airbase was heavily targeted during the attack, and Japanese bombers sought to prevent counter-attacks from US forces by disabling American planes on the ground.
    Smoke plumes envelop the USS Arizona battleship as it keels over before sinking in Pearl Harbor.
    Smoke plumes envelop the USS Arizona battleship as it keels over before sinking in Pearl Harbor.
    A US Army B-17E lands at Hickam Field on December 7. The base sustained heavy losses of both personnel and planes during the attack.
    A US Army B-17E lands at Hickam Field on December 7. The base sustained heavy losses of both personnel and planes during the attack.
    A fire spreads through the Army barracks at Hickam Field.
    A fire spreads through the Army barracks at Hickam Field.
    Oil burns on the ocean&#39;s surface near the Naval Air Station shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
    Oil burns on the ocean's surface near the Naval Air Station shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
    Smoke from burning oil billows over Hickam Field.
    Smoke from burning oil billows over Hickam Field.
    A Japanese plane plummets in flames after it was hit by US Naval anti-aircraft.
    A Japanese plane plummets in flames after it was hit by US Naval anti-aircraft.
    The USS California settles on the bottom of the harbor after being bombed and torpedoed by the Japanese.
    The USS California settles on the bottom of the harbor after being bombed and torpedoed by the Japanese.
    Wives of US military officers return to their residences after an explosion at Pearl Harbor.
    Wives of US military officers return to their residences after an explosion at Pearl Harbor.
    A rescue boat retrieves a seaman from the burning USS West Virginia.
    A rescue boat retrieves a seaman from the burning USS West Virginia.
    Crowds gather in New York&#39;s Times Square as news bulletins flash across the New York Times building announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor.
    Crowds gather in New York's Times Square as news bulletins flash across the New York Times building announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor.
    Indeed, the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor was a testament to the American spirit. Many of the ships sunk in the attack were refloated and returned to service. The USS Arizona still sits underwater, leaking between two and nine quarts of oil a day, serving as a permanent reminder of what was lost that day.
    President Roosevelt delivered his now-famous speech to Congress on December 8, 1941, asking for a war declaration on Japan. The most famous part of the speech -- the "infamy" line — was originally written as "a date which will live in world history," according to the first draft now on file at the National Archives. Still accurate.
    A less appreciated part of Roosevelt's speech still rings true:
    "(A)lways will our whole Nation remember the character of the onslaught against us. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory," he said.