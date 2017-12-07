Story highlights Deadline is Friday to pass a spending bill

Republicans are expected to pass a two-week extension

Trump and congressional leaders meet Thursday at the White House

Washington (CNN) The prognosis to avert a government shutdown looks promising for now, as House Republicans prepare to put a short-term spending bill on the floor Thursday to keep the federal government running for another two weeks.

But all eyes will be on the White House, where President Donald Trump and top congressional leaders will meet and hope to resolve longstanding policy differences so a Congress can pass a long-term spending bill by Christmas. And that's no sure thing.

Republican aides and members in the House say they're confident they have enough GOP votes to pass the stopgap bill -- a positive sign for Republican leaders that the early showdown by the conservative House Freedom Caucus has ended. Republican leaders and Freedom Caucus principals had several meetings Wednesday, with aides and members describing the talks as a positive step to moving forward on the two-week measure. According to one GOP House aide, members were even told they could expect to go home Thursday instead of Friday if they got their work done ahead of the deadline.

However, the major obstacle is what comes after December 22, when the government runs out of money once again.

For that, aides say a meeting between congressional leaders and Trump on Thursday will set the tone for negotiations moving forward with all eyes on whether the President shows up ready to play deal-maker or instigator. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer already canceled a previous meeting with Trump after the President tweeted that he didn't see any way forward on a deal.

Read More