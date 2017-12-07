Story highlights Trump will be examined by a doctor at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Past presidents have also undergone annual physical examinations

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will undergo a physical examination early next year and allow doctors to release details of his medical evaluation, keeping with past precedent.

Trump will be examined by a doctor at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in "the first part of next year," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

"Those records will be released following that taking place," she added.

Sanders' announcement came a day after some questions were raised about the President's health after he appeared to get a dry mouth and slurred his words toward the end of remarks he delivered on Wednesday. It was the second time in a month that Trump appeared to get a dry mouth in public, after he reached for a water bottle in the middle of remarks in November.

"The President's throat was dry, nothing more than that," Sanders said, criticizing questions about the incident a day earlier as "ridiculous."

Read More