Washington (CNN) The former director of the US Office of Government Ethics plans to file a second Hatch Act complaint against White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, after she appeared to defend GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama and speak against his competitor on TV.

According to a draft shared with CNN, the complaint argues that Conway likely violated the Hatch Act after appearing to endorse Moore while appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday morning. The Hatch Act prohibits White House officials from advocating for or against candidates, even in media interviews. The complaint will be filed by the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center.

During her interview with Chris Cuomo, Conway spoke openly about the President's endorsement of Moore and negative feelings about his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones. At times she appeared to add her own opinions of Jones.

"The only endorsement that matters in this race is President Trump's," Conway said. "And he came out questioning the ideology and the vote of Doug Jones. He'll be a reliable vote for tax hikes. He'll be a reliable vote against border security. He'll be a reliable vote against national security and keeping ISIS in retreat. He'll be the reliable vote against the Second Amendment and against life."

