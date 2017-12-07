Black congressmen skip civil rights museum opening over Trump's attendance

Story highlights Congressmen cancel scheduled appearance at Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment

(CNN) Two black congressmen say they will not attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Saturday because President Donald Trump is set to attend.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Democratic Reps. John Lewis and Bennie G. Thompson said that after "conversations with church leaders, elected officials, civil right activists and many citizens of our congressional districts," they have decided not to attend the opening.

"President Trump's attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum," the two congressmen said in a statement. "The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi. President Trump's disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants and National Football League players disrespect the efforts of Fannie Lou Hamer, Aaron Henry, Medgar Evers, Robert Clark, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and countless others who have given their all for Mississippi to be a better place."

They added, "After President Trump departs, we encourage all Mississippians and Americans to visit this historic civil rights museum."

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thompson and Lewis' announcement.

Read More