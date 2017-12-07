Story highlights Lawrence said she's never met Trump, but that she'd like to meet him

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the comments on Twitter

Washington (CNN) Actress Jennifer Lawrence says she has a speech ready for the moment she meets President Donald Trump and "it ends with a martini to the face."

In a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey for the Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said she's never met Trump, but that she'd like to meet him.

"I think so," she said in the interview, published Wednesday. "I've got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face. (Laughter.) I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I'm like, 'You just wait.'"

The President's son, Donald Trump Jr., responded to Lawrence's comments Thursday: "I'm pretty sure that's not how it would end..."

I'm pretty sure that's not how it would end... https://t.co/tbWEccHlY7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2017

The Oscar-winning actress told the Hollywood Reporter that she'd been waiting for the moment to speak to President Trump, adding, "I'll give you a hint — it's not nice. You wouldn't want me to say it to you."

