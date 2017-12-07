Trump admin halts plan to shift money from homeless veteran program

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has abruptly canceled plans to shift dedicated funding away from a program helping the most vulnerable homeless veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced late Wednesday that it would not remove about $460 million in funding from the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program. Known as HUD-VASH, it is a partnership between the VA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development that provides housing and counseling for chronically homeless veterans with disabilities including mental disease and addiction.

"There will be absolutely no change in the funding to support our homeless programs," Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said.

The statement capped nearly a week of complaints from veterans advocates who learned about the change on a three-hour conference call last Friday and immediately voiced their concerns.

"Not a single person spoke in support of VA's action in any way, shape or form," said Elisha Harig-Blaine of the National League of Cities, who serves on an advisory board at the agency.

