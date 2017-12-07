Story highlights "These are perverse priorities," Clinton said

She blasted the GOP tax plan and called for supporters to protect programs for the elderly and people with lower incomes

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton called on her supporters via Twitter on Thursday to press Congress to renew an expired program that provides health insurance to about 9 million children from lower-income families.

Federal funding ran out for the program in September, and despite bipartisan support in the past, Congress has yet to pass reauthorization for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), making it a major focal point for the ongoing debate to fund the government past Friday.

With that call in mind, Clinton blasted Republican fiscal priorities, and in a series of tweets, she called for her supporters to ask Congress to renew CHIP and protect other government programs from potential cuts.

"There's a lot to be frustrated by right now, to say the least. Here's something that we should be able to fix," Clinton began.

Read More