Mystery surrounds Hatch's decision about whether to run again

Sources close to Romney say he will likely run if Hatch retires

(CNN) Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch is hosting a re-election fundraiser in early January, according to an invitation obtained by CNN, stoking further intrigue about a Senate seat that's being eyed by Mitt Romney.

Hatch is inviting donors to his eighth annual ski retreat January 5-6 at the posh St. Regis Hotel in Park City, Utah. The suggested donation for the family pass for couples with children is $5,000 to The Hatch Election Committee. A $3,500 donation to the PAC is requested for two passes.

The invitation is notable because many expected the 83-year-old Hatch, who is the longest serving Republican in Senate history, to announce his retirement from the Senate early next year once he successfully ushers the massive Republican tax reform package to the President's desk. At one point, the seven-term Utah Republican hinted that he would like to see Romney replace him in the Senate when he leaves.

Sources close to Romney say he would be interested in running for the seat if Hatch were to retire, and several "draft Romney" groups have formed in Utah.

But Hatch was clearly in his element over the past few weeks as he oversaw the complex negotiations over the tax reform bill. The Utah Republican has said he will make a decision early next year, and his spokesman has repeatedly told CNN that he is entirely focused on bringing the tax bill to a successful conclusion.

