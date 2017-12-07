Gretchen Carlson declines to rule out Senate run

Story highlights Former Fox News anchor says "who knows" if she'll run for Senate

Last summer, Carlson went public with sexual harassment allegations against Roger Ailes

Washington (CNN) Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson declined Thursday to rule out a run for the US Senate, telling CNN's Poppy Harlow and John Berman that she's been asked to run in her home state of Connecticut.

"My life has worked in mysterious ways," she said. "I started as a classical violinist and was going to be a lawyer and I ended up in TV and never expected to be the face of sexual harassment, so my answer to that question is, who knows?"

Berman replied, "Were you sitting in our chair, like you did for a long time, I think you would take that answer to be an announcement that you are running for something."

"No, not yet," she said.

Carlson added that it's not in her "timing right now."

Read More