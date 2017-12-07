Story highlights President Trump had tweeted that the FBI's reputation was "in tatters"

There has been no official response to the tweet from the FBI

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Chris Wray will step into the public eye on Thursday for the first time since President Donald Trump disparaged the agency last weekend as "in tatters."

Appearing publicly before the House Judiciary Committee, Wray can expect to be questioned by lawmakers about the insult, as well as other sensitive issues including the integrity of the special counsel Russia probe and the laws around obstruction of justice, committee aides said.

The hearing, a standard oversight appearance for the FBI director that was announced last week, has taken on new significance in recent days.

Trump on Sunday tweeted that the FBI's reputation was "in tatters" and the "worst in history," seizing on reports about possible bias from a former top bureau official.

JUST WATCHED Mueller removed agent over anti-Trump texts Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mueller removed agent over anti-Trump texts 02:13

There has been no official response to the tweet from the FBI, but in a message sent across the agency Monday morning, Wray praised the bureau's work and told staff that they should "expect -- and welcome -- people asking tough questions."

Read More