(CNN) No mayor has ever been elected president, but Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hopes that someone -- even if it's not him -- makes the jump from city hall to the White House.

"I hope, even if I never did, that we have mayors that run for president because they are ready," Garcetti told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Garcetti argued that the notion that mayors are ill-prepared for the job of running the country is unfounded. He touted fellow mayors -- and 2020 prospects -- New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as worthy candidates for higher office.

Garcetti also noted his own achievements as leader of one of the nation's largest cities.

"This is bigger than 23 states. If I was governor of any of those 23 states, I don't think people would dismiss that," Garcetti said. "We run a port, an airport, municipal utility -- not through authorities but direct -- and I chair a transportation authority that's 10 million people, which is bigger I think than 43 or 45 states. So it's not a question of whether mayors could."

Read More