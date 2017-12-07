LaVar Ball tweets at Trump

Washington (CNN) Furthering his public feud with President Donald Trump, LaVar Ball on Thursday tweeted a gif that portrays a cartoon image of him dunking on Trump, accompanied by the hash tags "thetrumpdunk" and "stayinyolane."

The two clashed following the detainment -- and later release -- of UCLA basketball players who were arrested last month on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while the team was in China.

One of the individuals involved in the incident was Ball's son, LiAngelo.

Trump publicly questioned whether the players would thank him for his help in their release, tweeting, "Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!"

The President received the thanks of the players at a news conference later that day, where they also apologized for their behavior. But LaVar Ball days later told ESPN "Who?" when asked about Trump's role in the release of Ball's son and the other players.