Breaking News

Lewandowski: Yes, I steamed Trump's pants

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 10:06 AM ET, Thu December 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lewandowski: Trump right to endorse Moore
Lewandowski: Trump right to endorse Moore

    JUST WATCHED

    Lewandowski: Trump right to endorse Moore

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lewandowski: Trump right to endorse Moore 02:08

(CNN)Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told CNN Thursday that he steamed Donald Trump's pants as part of his responsibilities on the 2016 campaign trail.

In a conversation with "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota, Lewandowski was expanding on an anecdote in his campaign memoir, "Let Trump Be Trump," in which he revealed that campaign spokeswoman and current White House communications director Hope Hicks was tasked with steaming the candidate's suits on his private plane -- while he was wearing them.
"Everybody does everything on the campaign," Lewandowski explained. "It was five people."
When pressed by Camerota on whether he also steamed pants while the future president was wearing them, Lewandowski replied, "Look, of course. When you're in a rush, Alisyn, we're doing 25 events a day. We're stopped in the airplane for 15 seconds. We're going to make sure things are ready."
    "If that's part of my job as a campaign manager, I do it all," he added.
    Read More
    Camerota next questioned him about what he reported was Trump's go-to meal: Two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake.
    "Were you concerned about him?" she asked.
    "He never ate the bread, which is the important part," Lewandowski replied.

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here