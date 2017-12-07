Lewandowski: Yes, I steamed Trump's pants

(CNN) Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told CNN Thursday that he steamed Donald Trump's pants as part of his responsibilities on the 2016 campaign trail.

In a conversation with "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota, Lewandowski was expanding on an anecdote in his campaign memoir , "Let Trump Be Trump," in which he revealed that campaign spokeswoman and current White House communications director Hope Hicks was tasked with steaming the candidate's suits on his private plane -- while he was wearing them.

"Everybody does everything on the campaign," Lewandowski explained. "It was five people."

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says he used to steam the then-candidate's suits: "Everybody does everything on the campaign." pic.twitter.com/ip2z2OLWiH — New Day (@NewDay) December 7, 2017

When pressed by Camerota on whether he also steamed pants while the future president was wearing them, Lewandowski replied, "Look, of course. When you're in a rush, Alisyn, we're doing 25 events a day. We're stopped in the airplane for 15 seconds. We're going to make sure things are ready."

"If that's part of my job as a campaign manager, I do it all," he added.

