The #metoo movement comes to Washington

(CNN) Looking back, historians may view this week as the week where the #metoo movement fully landed in political Washington.

Consider what has happened in the last week alone (in reverse chronological order):

Arizona Rep. Trent Franks (R) is resigning from Congress , as the House Ethics Committee announced tonight that it will investigate whether he engaged in "conduct that constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment."

In a statement announcing his resignation, Franks acknowledged that he learned this week that the committee was looking into complaints from two female former staffers.

"Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others," Franks said in the statement.