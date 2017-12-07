Story highlights The release summarizes US census data from 2012 through 2016

Many of the findings dovetail with Trump's campaign messages

(CNN) Americans are commuting longer, speaking less English at home and paying more for rent, according to a new data release from the Census Bureau made Thursday.

The census data, called the American Community Survey, is released in yearly intervals and is filled with facts and figures about how the country's demographics are changing. It shows not just where rents go up but also where they decline. It shows where new immigrant groups are moving and where poverty is declining and rising. It also shows trends, like the increase in Spanish spoken in the home, that are often the subject of political debate.

This year's release summarizes data captured from 2012 through 2016.

Many of the findings of the survey dovetail with the messages President Trump pitched to American voters during the election -- about infrastructure spending on roads, fights about immigration issues and difficulties facing lower income groups.

Longer commutes