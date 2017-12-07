(CNN) On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation honoring National Pearl Harbor Day. Flanked by six Pearl Harbor veterans, Trump lauded the actions of those who fought and died at the US Navy base in Hawaii, which was attacked by Japanese forces on December 7, 1941.

The President and everyone watching at home were reminded of why those vets were truly members of The Greatest Generation.

These five moments really highlighted that fact:

1. One of the vets in attendance was supposed to play a football game on the day of the attack, and he'd still be a force to be reckoned with on the field and off

"You never got that game, right?" Trump said to Hawaiian shirt-sporting Mickey Ganitch.

