Franken accusers disappointed with his defense

Story highlights Sen. Al Franken did not apologize in his resignation speech

His accusers were upset he denied some of the accusations

Washington (CNN) In the wake of Democratic Sen. Al Franken's resignation, some of his accusers of sexual misconduct told CNN they are disappointed with his defense of the allegations, saying he shouldn't have continued to dismiss them.

Leeann Tweeden, the California radio morning show anchor who accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her, said she is not celebrating Franken's resignation.

"I'm not celebrating his resignation. It's a lose-lose situation," she said in a phone call with CNN. "I'm not celebrating his resignation but we also can't tolerate hypocrisy. We can't have our leaders saying one thing and doing another."

Asked about Franken's remarks that some of the allegations leveled against him are "simply not true," Tweeden said: "Can you say seven other women are liars and possibly more? I mean, that's between those women and God, who's lying. He's the one stepping down."

Tweeden said she carried Franken's speech on her show. She said she doesn't regret sharing her story.

Read More