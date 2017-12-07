Story highlights Sen. Al Franken is expected to make a statement on Thursday

Dozens of his colleagues have called for him to step down

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken is set to make a statement Thursday about his future in office, following a raft of allegations he touched women inappropriately and dozens of his Democratic colleagues calling for him to step aside.

"Senator Franken is talking with his family at this time and plans to make an announcement in D.C. tomorrow. Any reports of a final decision are inaccurate," read a tweet Wednesday from Franken's official Twitter account.

The push for Franken's resignation started after a woman came forward last month to say he had badgered her into an unwanted kiss before he was a senator and groped her while she slept.

That allegation set forth weeks of open deliberation about the political future of the unlikely comedian turned progressive darling.

