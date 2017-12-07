Story highlights Sen. Al Franken is expected to make a statement on Thursday

Dozens of his colleagues have called for him to step down

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken will speak from the Senate floor Thursday about his future in office following a raft of allegations he touched women inappropriately and dozens of his Democratic colleagues calling for him to step aside.

Franken's office said he is scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.

"Senator Franken is talking with his family at this time and plans to make an announcement in D.C. tomorrow. Any reports of a final decision are inaccurate," read a tweet Wednesday from Franken's official Twitter account.

Senator Franken is talking with his family at this time and plans to make an announcement in D.C. tomorrow. Any reports of a final decision are inaccurate. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017

The push for Franken's resignation started after a woman came forward last month to say he had badgered her into an unwanted kiss before he was a senator and groped her while she slept.

Read More