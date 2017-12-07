Trump's Jerusalem decision puts the Middle East on knife's edge

Wardah Khalid is an analyst, activist, and speaker on Middle East, refugee, and Muslim-American issues. Follow her on Twitter @wardahkhalid_. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Donald Trump's announcement, on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US Embassy to the Holy City, appeared, at least on the surface, chiefly ceremonial.

His message provided no specifics on how it might bring peace to the Middle East and seemed aimed at appeasing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and supporters who voted him into office.

But no ceremony can escape the very real, negative consequences that could transpire as a result of the shift in longstanding US policy, including a complete delegitimization of the US's role in peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, regional instability, and loss of key Arab and Muslim allies.

"While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering," Trump said in a speech Wednesday afternoon.

But away from the public eye, he did the exact opposite. Trump quietly followed the example of recent US presidents and signed a waiver to keep the US Embassy in Tel Aviv for the next six months. And he will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future, since an embassy move could take years

