Why partial justice for Walter Scott isn't nearly enough

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Walter Scott and his family got a bit of justice Thursday when a judge decided to sentence former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager to 20 years in a federal prison. That's a serious consequence for a serious crime, a fact anyone who understands anything about the American prison system knows well.

Issac Bailey

US District Judge David Norton found Slager guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. That doesn't mean this outcome is the start of a new era of accountability for those who police us. It's actually an illustration of just how far we have to go.

We live in an upside-down world in which the men and women we give the most responsibility, those we train and pay, are given more leeway for bad acts than those we would never give the power and right to detain and kill fellow Americans.

Here are the undisputed facts : Slager shot Scott in the back five times as Scott was running away. The killing was caught on cellphone video by an onlooker.

It was murder. The only real question was whether it was first- or second-degree murder. And yet, a South Carolina jury looked at that video and decided it couldn't convict Slager . Had federal officials not stepped in, Slager probably would have faced a second state trial with another South Carolina jury who could have also struggled to find him guilty, despite the clearest evidence imaginable

Read More