It's your move now on harassment, Republicans

Sally Kohn is an activist, columnist and television commentator. Follow her on Twitter: @sallykohn. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Your ball, GOP.

Sen. Al Franken announced Thursday that he was resigning from the United States Senate amid allegations, leveled at him by several women, of inappropriate conduct. After denying those allegations, Franken told the chamber, "I, of all people, am aware of the irony that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has preyed on underage girls is running for the Senate with the full support of his party."

Indeed, irony is a gentle word choice here. Perhaps instead we should talk about hypocrisy.

Early on, I called for Franken to step down. I did so because as a Democrat, I believe that if we're going to support women in our policies and rhetoric, we also have to support them with our actions — and that includes standing against sexual assault and sexual harassment, regardless of whether the perpetrator is within our own party. This is moral leadership.

JUST WATCHED Anderson Cooper grills Moore's spokeswoman Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Anderson Cooper grills Moore's spokeswoman 01:37

Paradoxically, Republicans in Alabama and across the country who continue to support Senate candidate Roy Moore claim to do so because of moral values. What this apparently means is that they're willing to vote for a man who is alleged to have repeatedly preyed on and harassed multiple teenage girls (one as young as 14) because he is against abortion and gay marriage. (Moore denies the allegations.)

Read More