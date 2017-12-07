Roberta Kaplan is the founder of a women-led law firm Kaplan & Company LLP. Kaplan also serves as Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Board for Vice Media LLC. She is representing a woman being sued by Hollywood producer Brett Ratner for defamation. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) From NBC's Matt Lauer to Def Jam's Russell Simmons to US Senate candidate Roy Moore, accusations of harassment and assault at the hands of high-profile leaders are seeing the long-overdue light of day. We are witnessing a cultural tipping point for women. In response, a recent New York Times article explained that many men at companies are starting to wonder whether they themselves were involved in gender misconduct or somehow "ignored the signs."

Roberta Kaplan

Some men are now reporting that they plan to avoid women at work or follow the "Pence rule," named for Vice President Mike Pence, who has said that he does not eat alone with women who are not his wife or attend an event without her if alcohol will be served. Going in that direction is a big mistake. Instead, as this #MeToo moment reaches across industries and demonstrates the pervasiveness of workplace harassment, companies need to set clear values, and then live by them.

In this uncertain and constantly changing environment, isolating and excluding women in the workplace will take us in the wrong direction. Companies shouldn't fear women's voices in 2017. They should be enabling opportunities for women to come forward through anonymous hotlines, safe reporting mechanisms and anti-retaliation measures. As recent headlines prove, when women don't feel heard at work, they will make sure they are heard elsewhere. A recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found that an astonishing 48% of women in the United States claim to have been sexually harassed.

Companies now face a moment of decision: take a step backwards or take a step forward. The solution to harassment in the workplace is not a return to the Mad Men era, excluding women from business meetings, cocktails with clients and networking opportunities. That would be both fundamentally inconsistent with the law and bad for business.

Not only is the "Pence rule" incompatible with the laws requiring that women be afforded equal opportunity in the workplace, but it is also a missed opportunity to embrace the moment and to foster and promote women's voices in the workplace. When companies are appropriately responsive to sexual harassment, everyone benefits. When women don't feel safe to speak up (whether about sharing a new idea or reporting misconduct), organizations are deprived of valuable ideas.