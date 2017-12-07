Protests break out following Trump's Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem (CNN) The leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has called for a new "intifada," or uprising, as protests broke out in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump made the controversial announcement on Wednesday, saying that the US would move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, drawing condemnation from world leaders and sending shock waves through the Muslim world.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as their capital.

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli security officers during protests in Ramallah on Thursday.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in Gaza on Thursday that Israel's policies supported by the United States "could only be confronted by a renewed intifada against the occupation."

"This atrocity sparks a new intifada," he said, adding that the announcement had left the peace process "buried forever."

