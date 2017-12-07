Helping the victims of the California wildfires

Story highlights
- Aid groups are on the ground helping in California
(CNN)Southern California is being ravaged by fierce wildfires that have devastated areas north of Los Angeles.
So far, more than 100,000 acres have burned. The fires have shut down freeways and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. Fueled by Santa Ana winds, the wildfires show no sign of slowing down -- especially as forecasts predict strong winds again this weekend.
Here are some resources for those dealing with the fires:
Ventura County has resources, including a hotline and evacuation areas, posted on its website.
The ride sharing service, Lyft, has begun offering free rides to evacuees.
Charities have also begun to respond to the disaster.
