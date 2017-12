Helping the victims of the California wildfires

Story highlights Aid groups are on the ground helping in California

(CNN) Southern California is being ravaged by fierce wildfires that have devastated areas north of Los Angeles.

So far, more than 100,000 acres have burned . The fires have shut down freeways and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. Fueled by Santa Ana winds , the wildfires show no sign of slowing down -- especially as forecasts predict strong winds again this weekend.

A volunteer passes supplies donated to Thomas Fire evacuees in Ventura, Calififornia.

In addition to making a monetary donation with the "take action" button above, here are some resources to help those dealing with the fires:

Ventura County has resources, including a hotline and evacuation areas, posted on its website

Creek, Facebook has activated a safety check-in page for the Thomas Skirball , and Rye fires.