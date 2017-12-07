Gas station installs blue lights to combat drug use

(CNN) An unlikely front line has emerged in America's opioid epidemic: public restrooms.

Coded door locks and biohazard boxes are just a few of the ways store owners are making their bathrooms safer.

The new lights being tested at a Sheetz gas station in a New Kensington, Pennsylvania, bathroom are another attempt to do just that.

"It's a little jarring at first. ... You go into a bathroom, you expect it to be well-lit," Nathan Murray Sinicki, of New Kensington, told CNN affiliate WPXI.

But it's not.

