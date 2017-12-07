Photos: Champions League: Round of 16 Manchester United – Jose Mourinho is on a mission to win a third Champions League title with a third different team. Having famously led Porto to glory in 2004, he won it again in 2010 with Inter Milan as one third of the club's historic treble. His Manchester United team comfortably topped Group A, with an unfortunate defeat away to Basel the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Basel – While defeat for United was merely a hiccup, the shock victory for Basel proved vital as the Swiss club advanced second in Group A. Michael Lang's 89th-minute goal was all that separated the sides and provided the St Jakob Park faithful with another memorable night. In 2011, United -- then reigning Premier League champions -- were on the end of a 2-1 defeat, that time crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage.

PSG – PSG have blitzed everyone in their path on the way to scoring an all-time record 25 goals in the Champions League group stages. Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and world record signing Neymar have been at their scintillating best, with the standout performance coming as they hammered Bayern Munich 4-0 in Paris. The reverse fixture in Germany, however, brought the star-studded team back down to earth somewhat as Unai Emery's side were comfortably beaten 3-1.

Bayern – That humiliating defeat to PSG came during Bayern's tumultuous start to the season and was one of the final nail's in former manager Carlo Ancelotti's coffin. Their domestic turnaround since his departure and the appointment of club legend Jupp Heynkes has been remarkable and was capped off by some satisfying revenge against PSG.

Chelsea – Two performances against Roma aside, Chelsea have impressed so far in the Champions League. They began the group with a thrilling last-gasp win away to Atletico Madrid and, though a largely positive campaign so far, manager Antonio Conte will be concerned by the six goals conceded -- including an emphatic 3-0 defeat -- in the double header against Roma. Dropping down into second on the final day after a draw with Atletico means they now face a tough round of 16 draw.

Roma – Though they had to wait until the final game to completely guarantee a place in the knockout stages, Roma will perhaps be one of the teams in the round of 16 most thought would fail to qualify. Grouped with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, many predicted Roma would drop into the Europa League -- instead it's Atleti who occupy that spot.

Barcelona – Business as usual for Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Five wins out of six -- the only dropped points came in the goalless draw away to Juventus -- saw the Catalan club qualify without breaking a sweat with Messi in particularly brilliant form.

Juventus – Juventus are out to avenge last season's final defeat to Real Madrid. Aside from the defeat at the Camp Nou, the Bianconeri have produced some of their finest football this season in the Champions League and should have beaten Barcelona in Turin, had it not been for the sensational form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Liverpool – Liverpool's 23 goals in the group stages set a new record for English teams in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's men hit 14 of those goals in just two games, scoring seven away at Maribor and seven at home to Spartak Moscow. However, surrendering a three-goal lead away to Sevilla proves that question marks still remain around their defense.

Sevilla – One of the defining images of the Champions League so far came as Sevilla fought back from three goals down to earn a draw at home to Liverpool. After Guido Pizarro scored the last-minute equaliser, the team ran to celebrate with manager Eduardo Berizzo who, just days earlier, told his players he has been diagnosed with cancer. The Argentine has since undergone successful surgery and is looking forward to a return to the dugout.

Manchester City – Few attacking lines in Europe strike fear into the heart of opposition defenders like Manchester City's. With Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane's blistering pace out wide, combined with club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero in the middle, Pep Guardiola's side advanced with ease. The only negative was the defeat away to Shakhtar Donetsk on the final day, though Guardiola used the match to blood several youngsters.

Shakhtar Donetsk – Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca celebrated his side's qualification to the knockout stages by turning up to his press conference dressed as Zorro! The Ukrainians needed a draw against Manchester City to guarantee a place in the round of 16 but went one better by handing Guardiola his first defeat of the season -- and 29 games!

Besiktas – Besiktas have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the Champions League so far. Manager Şenol Güneş has overseen an unbeaten run to emerge head and shoulder above all rivals in a group which many saw as the most evenly balanced in the whole competition.

Porto – Porto secured their place in the round of 16 with an emphatic 5-2 victory on the final day against Monaco. With their fate balanced on a knife edge throughout, they could breath a sigh of relief as RB Leipzig failed to win at home to Besiktas.

Tottenham Hotspur – Most had written off Tottenham before a ball had been kicked. Grouped with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund -- and with the Wembley hoodoo still lingering -- it seemed as though Mauricio Pochettino's men were destined for another exit at the group stages. However, they didn't just survive the group, they thrived and won five of their six games -- including wins at home to Real Madrid and away to Dortmund. The only dropped points came at the Bernabeu.