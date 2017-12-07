Polish ruling party ousts PM

(CNN) Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo resigned late Thursday and will be replaced by the finance minister, according to a statement from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Shifting challenges at home and abroad necessitated a change to "correct the composition of the government, including its leadership," the party said in the statement.

As a result, the statement said, Szydlo is set to be replaced by Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a Polish banker.

Morawiecki was chosen to prepare the Law and Justice Party for a series of upcoming elections at the local and national levels in the next several years, Reuters reported , citing sources.

"Thank you for all your support and messages of thanks," Szydlo said in a statement on Twitter . "These two years have been an unbelievable time for me. To serve Poland and Poles has been an honor. Thank you."

