Naples' pizza spinning given UNESCO 'intangible heritage' status

(CNN) The Neapolitan art of pizza spinning has finally received the recognition Italians have waited for as UNESCO declared it an "intangible cultural heritage" on Thursday, adding it to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The addition is one of 33 made by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Jeju, South Korea, this week.

The art of pizza spinning, originating in ancient Naples, has four distinct phases that involve preparing the dough, rolling it into the pizza, and baking it in a wood-fired oven while rotating it at regular intervals to ensure uniformity.

Professionals trained in this art are referred to as "pizzaiuoli," and form a "living link" between generations. According to UNESCO , Naples is currently home to 3,000 pizzaiuoli.

Italian Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry Maurizio Martina tweeted "Victory!" in response to the announcement; Pecoraro Scanio, a former agriculture minister, posted a video documenting the win.

