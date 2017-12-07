Germany's social democrats vote to start talks with Merkel's party

(CNN) Germany's Social Democrats have given the green light for their party to enter preliminary coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in a vote that could trigger an end to the country's political deadlock.

More than 600 SPD delegates gathered on Thursday in Berlin and debated the question for several hours before voting overwhelmingly for the exploratory talks to begin.

In a speech earlier in the day, party chief Martin Schulz -- who is facing a vote on his own leadership later on Thursday -- called for a "yes" vote in spite of significant misgivings.

Schulz had ruled out entering a coalition with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) -- the so-called "Grand Coalition" that has ruled Germany for the last four years -- but has recently retreated from his position.

Read More